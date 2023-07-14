Whenever we talk about global stars, the top names which come to our minds are Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson. These celebs enjoy a humongous fanbase across the globe with an insane net income.

While SRK and Jerry Seinfeld have a net worth of over Rs 6000 crore each, the richest actor has a net worth of over Rs 8200 crore. We are talking about Tyler Perry, the multi-talented thespian, who is also known for his songwriting and filmmaking skills.

Here’s the break up of his net income

Collaboration with ViacomCBS (Paramount Global)

The multi-talented personality signed a deal with ViacomCBS (Paramount Global) giving him $150 million (approximately Rs 1,240 crore) annually, post-producing content for Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) for around seven years. In addition to that, he also got a 25% equity stake in BET+, which is said to be around $60 million (approximately Rs 495 crore).

Tyler Perry Studios

The actor owns a production house called Tyler Perry Studio, which is spread over 330 acres and as per Mint, the evaluation of that property is $280 million (approximately Rs 2300 crore).

100 per cent ownership of content

The actor owns 100% of the content he’s created over the years, which includes 22 movies, two dozen stage plays, and nearly 1,200 television episodes, as per Forbes report. He is also entitled to earn revenue from the projects, which include his popular character of Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons, which he essayed in 12 movies.

This week, listen to filmmaker and entrepreneur @tylerperry and @netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos chat with @reidhoffman about redefining culture, evaluating the playing field, and ignoring conventional wisdom. 🔴 Recorded at the Masters of Scale Summit. 🎧: https://t.co/WW3XgizYs9 pic.twitter.com/bBnuYEUqlA — Masters of Scale (@mastersofscale) June 14, 2023

On the professional front, Tyler is currently busy with two directorials for Amazon, which include Black, White, & Blue and Divorce in the Black.