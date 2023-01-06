Even ahead of Pathaan’s trailer release, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer has been grabbing much attention from every corner of the nation. While millions of SRKians are desperately awaiting the release of the actioner, several have expressed their disagreement with some or the other details in the movie. And as the release date of the film is inching closer, various protests against the movie have erupted in different parts of the nation. Recently, in a bid to protest against the promotion of SRK’s movie, Bajrang Dal members were spotted destroying posters of Pathaan and the Badshah of Bollywood at a mall in Ahmedabad. Just a day after several videos of the ruckus went viral, Sadak actress Pooja Bhatt has reacted to the Bajrang Dal’s protest. In her first reaction to the incident, Pooja reminded the internet about the difference between a riot and a protest.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Pooja gave a definition of both a protest and a riot. Pooja wrote, “Protest-An organised a public demonstration of disapproval” (of some law, policy, idea, or state of affairs). Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public.”

The actress was talking in connection to a video shared by the news agency ANI on their official Twitter account. While sharing the video, the news agency wrote in the caption, “WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan‘ at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01).”

In the now-viral video, saffron scarf-clad men can be seen engaged in commotion at a movie theatre. Dozens of men are seen kicking and tearing apart several posters of Pathaan and SRK while chanting “Jai Shree Ram”. Some of the officials can be seen putting efforts to persuade them, as they continue destroying the cutouts of the film.

It must be noted that the protest around the movie sparked since the release of its first song Besharam Rang. As soon as the makers unveiled the video of the song, which features SRK romancing with Deepika, several people objected to the actress being clad in a saffron bikini. Many politicians and personalities also demanded a ban on the film for hurting their religious sentiments.

Coming back to the movie, Pathaan will hit the theatres on 25 January. The thriller film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Aditya Chopra. It will be the first time that Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen space with John Abraham in Pathaan. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo role.

