Shah Rukh Khan & YRF's Pathaan becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post the country's formation in 1971
Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, says, 'Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures.'
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over 1050 crore gross at the global box office! The film which stars the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post partition! It is set to release on May 12th in Bangladesh.
Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, says, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”
He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”
Related Articles
Pathaan is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Dino Morea shoots in high temperatures of 40•c in Oman for his upcoming Telgu debut film Agent
The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. While filming in the deserts and near the coasts of Oman, Dino faced an arduous challenge due to the scorchin by g heat that soared to about 40°C.
'Sadak 2' and 'Batla House' actress Chrisann Pereira arrested for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it
The actress is currently locked inside the Sharjah Central Jail in UAE and there's a lot more than what meets the eye. This is a story about revenge and retribution.
Turkish pop singer Gulsen handed a 10-month suspended sentence over joke on religious schools
The singer-songwriter was briefly jailed last year for the joke she made during a concert, when she quipped that the “perversion” of one of her musicians came from attending a religious school.