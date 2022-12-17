On the occasion of his 50th birthday, John Abraham had a special wish from his on-screen foe in Pathaan and off-screen buddy Shah Rukh Khan, who wished him with a new poster from the film.

The actor tweeted- “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy… Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan!”

After some esoteric attempts, Khan returns to the masala genre of hardcore action and style and sass overflowing like wine. He’s built like Hercules, and dripping swagger from every part of the body. We have the stunning Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, ready to kick butts, and John Abraham as the antagonist, with oodles of weight gone and the intensity perpetually on the face. We have Salman Khan in a cameo too, who’s likely to storm the space in his avatar of Tiger, joining hands with Pathaan to build the spy universe conceived by Yash Raj Films.

2023 is the most crucial year for Shah Rukh Khan as it not only marks his return but also the first time in 18 years that he’ll see as many as three theatrical releases- Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki. Will he hit the bulls eye, all three times? The eyes await. So far, the teaser suggests Pathaan seems to be worth the wait!