Shah Rukh Khan visits son Aryan at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai amid heavy police security

So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning.

FP Staff October 21, 2021 12:12:41 IST
Shah Rukh Khan at the Arthur Road prison to meet Aryan Khan (Image: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said.

The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 AM and left at 9.35 AM, the official said. He met his son for about 10 minutes, according to sources.
A large number of mediapersons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived. Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises.
Check out the post here

So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning, the official said.
Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on 3 October after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that "on the face of it," he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis."His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted. Aryan Khan has now moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: October 21, 2021 12:12:41 IST

