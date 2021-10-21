Shah Rukh Khan visits son Aryan at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai amid heavy police security
So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said.
#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
