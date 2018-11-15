You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banter online before meeting at actor's Mumbai residence

In his maiden trip to India, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dalai Lama and Rahul Gandhi. On 14 November, he made his way to Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai.

"U up? he tweeted to SRK, who responded, "Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading 'fake news...'"

Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading ‘fake news...’ https://t.co/LE9ybOyJ3K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018

Moments after this exchange, Dorsey posted an update - a photograph of Mannat, captioned "knock knock".

Following their meeting, Aneesh Madani, the head of sports partnerships for Twitter, shared a photo of SRK and Dorsey meditating on a couch together.

The actor also shared a photograph from the meeting and thanked Dorsey as well as the Twitter team for the visit.

Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India. pic.twitter.com/melFfe8NKJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 11:56 AM