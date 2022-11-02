Rightfully called the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the industry to conquer and rule the screens with his strong performance and amazing onscreen presence. Apart from the success in his two-and-a-half decades-long career, how can one forget the captivating romance that SRK brought into our lives through his films? Whether that be opposite Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit, King Khan has justified his name as the ‘King of Romance.’ It is thereafter no surprise that he rules millions of hearts in India and also across the world.

Well, there is definitely a special connection for romance in the career graph of SRK. He might have gotten over the age of romancing actresses, but his evergreen roles and songs continue to remain in the mind and hearts of the people. Also, stars come and go, but toppling the actor as the ‘King of Romance’ is no easy task.

Today, as SRK celebrates his 57th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best-known romantic songs which will definitely strike a chord in your heart.

Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

One of the most memorable songs from his career, Shah Rukh was a sight to behold in this song besides the ethereal Kajol by his side in the middle of a mustard field. With his charms and the lover boy look, SRK indeed made the entire generation fall in love.

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Again, counted as one of the best melodies shot in a Karan Johar film, Suraj Hua Maddham was romantic and sensuous at the same time picturised on the star pair of SRK and Kajol. Shot in Egypt, the song is a perfect pick for a slow romantic dance with your partner.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The song focused on the equation of friendship and love and showed the cute moments every person goes through while falling in love. Thanks to the voice of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the theme song of the film surely fills one with nostalgia.

Kal Ho Naa Ho from Kal Ho Naa Ho

One more classic which became popular with Shah Rukh Khan and his iconic pose was the title song of the film. A man staring at death can be seen trying to teach people the value of love. The song properly displays a mix of Aman’s message of love for life and romance.

Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om

After taking a long gap from romance, Shah Rukh made a proper comeback with Om Shanti Om as a romantic hero opposite actress Deepika Padukone. Thanks to his chivalry and charm, this song is enchanting to ears and grows on you as you tune into it.

Gerua from Dilwale

After quite a long time, the iconic pair of SRK and Kajol were seen romancing each other in the song Gerua from Dilwale. The soothing lyrics and melodic tone will definitely grab one’s attention.

