Without a doubt, Bollywood’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has a global fandom that is bigger than anyone has ever seen. People from different walks of life, all over the world love him, respect him, and treasure him. He has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, Leo-like screen presence, and his humbleness. Now one of the world’s biggest leading magazine has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list.

Releasing the list on social media, the magazine shared the list of the top 50 great actors of all time. They wrote, “Empire’s list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.”

In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature, other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.

