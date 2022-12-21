Shah Rukh Khan: The only Indian actor to feature in Empire list of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki
Without a doubt, Bollywood’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has a global fandom that is bigger than anyone has ever seen. People from different walks of life, all over the world love him, respect him, and treasure him. He has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, Leo-like screen presence, and his humbleness. Now one of the world’s biggest leading magazine has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list.
Releasing the list on social media, the magazine shared the list of the top 50 great actors of all time. They wrote, “Empire’s list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.”
https://twitter.com/empiremagazine/status/1604884514697662465?s=20
Here is the list: https://www.empireonline.com/movies/features/best-actors/
In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature, other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others.
Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Shaleena Nathani opens up on styling Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan's song Besharam Rang
Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
Shah Rukh Khan bestows no mercy, flaunts toned chest in new look from Besharam Rang
To finish off his rugged look, Shah Rukh Khan accessorised his look with a couple of pendants and retro black sunglasses.
Siddharth Anand: 'Wanted to present Deepika Padukone in her most glamorous avatar ever in Pathaan'
He adds, "I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan."