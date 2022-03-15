Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he would be collaborating with #ShahRukhKhan in his new digital venture.

Shah Rukh Khan has dropped a huge hint about creating a stir in the world of OTT platforms with SRK+ The Bollywood superstar, who has given hits like Chak De! India and Kal Ho Naa Ho, took to social media today, 15 March, to make the announcement.

Referencing his epic hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the actor said that something will soon happen in the world of OTT. ““Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein” was the caption of the post.

Check the post here

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Khan also shared an image of himself with the logo of SRK+. The post has left fans of the actor super excited for what he may reveal. While some are speculating that Khan may launch his own OTT platform, others believe he could be hinting at a new project.

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the biggest actors of the Hindi film industry who has not made his OTT debut. Last year, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shot a hilarious promo for Disney+ Hotstar about his absence from these platforms.

The funny promo featured King Khan in a discussion with Rajesh Jais. While Khan seems pleased with the fans thronging outside the gates of his house Mannat, Jasi reminds him that this might not last. He then enumerated a list of actors who had made their OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar and said that Khan was the only one left. The ad ended with the platform claiming that it had everything, except King Khan

Watch the promo here:

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the movie Pathaan. The spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to hit theatres on 23 January next year. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after five years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.