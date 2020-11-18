Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Yash Raj Studios, reportedly begins shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on an acting hiatus since his 2018 release Zero, was recently seen at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film Studios.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on an acting hiatus since his 2018 release Zero, was recently seen at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film Studios. This has led to multiple reports suggesting that Khan may have started shooting for his upcoming speculated movie Pathan from today, 18 November.

Times of India has quoted an anonymous source to state that SRK was “extremely impressed” with the narration of Pathan given by director Siddharth Anand and hence decided to take part in the project.

Speculation has been rife ever since pictures of Khan entering the at Yash Raj Studios earlier today were shared by various fan clubs on the internet.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have also been reportedly cast for Pathan and will most likely join the actor at a later date.

During his visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2019, Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

Meanwhile, Khan has produced a few projects including Netflix's Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.