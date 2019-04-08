Shah Rukh Khan says attitude towards women in showbiz is changing for better: 'Lots of positive stuff for female actors'

Shah Rukh Khan feels that the attitude towards female co-workers in changing for the better in India. In a recent interview to BBC Asian Network, the superstar said that he has witnessed positive changes for female actors in the film industry.

"There will be discrepancies, and ups and downs too. There were times when I was working in the 1990s that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film. But now, they are married and acting in films, and it's so seamless and nice, so I think lots of positive stuff for female actors in the film industry," he was heard saying in the clip shared by the Twitter account of BBC Asian Network.

Bollywood superstar @iamsrk has just received an honorary doctorate from the University of Law in London. In an exclusive interview with @ShabnamMahmood he spoke about the #MeToo movement, film censorship in India and #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/gciiA4Ttjr — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) April 5, 2019

SRK was in London to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Law in London during the college's graduation ceremony on 4 April.

On the work front, the actor has reportedly opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 citing personal reasons. Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif have consequently been approached for the lead roles in the crime thriller sequel.

