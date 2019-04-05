Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London for philanthropist work

Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate from The University of Law in London, United Kingdom during the college's graduation ceremony on 4 April. The actor, last seen in Zero, also gave a speech to more than 350 students in attendance. Khan was awarded for his efforts to give back to society.

Our next Honorary Doctorate goes to actor, producer and philanthropist Shah Rukh Khan (@IamSRK), in recognition of his work in championing human rights, access to justice and crime reduction #ULawGrad #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #ULaw pic.twitter.com/mm8ZmBAdJI — The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw) April 4, 2019

Honorary Doctorate Shah Rukh Khan giving his acceptance speech today at #ULawGrad. Congratulations once again @iamsrk, and keep up the amazing work that you're doing around the world 🏆🎓#SRK #UniversityofLawHonoursSRK #LiveProspectus #ULaw pic.twitter.com/78qGqKuPx3 — The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw) April 4, 2019

Thank u for the honour @universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @MeerFoundation to strive ‘selfishly’ to share more. pic.twitter.com/IBI1I6UlFY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2019

According to Hindustan Times, the actor has supported various government campaigns, including Pulse Polio and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). He has also worked with several charitable organisations like Make-a-Wish Foundation. His non-profit initiative Meer Foundation works with survivors of acid attacks. For his efforts, he was honored with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos. In the past, Khan has also been felicitated with honorary doctorates from the University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 11:53:19 IST