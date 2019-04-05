You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London for philanthropist work

Apr 05, 2019 11:53:19 IST

Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate from The University of Law in London, United Kingdom during the college's graduation ceremony on 4 April. The actor, last seen in Zero, also gave a speech to more than 350 students in attendance. Khan was awarded for his efforts to give back to society.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor has supported various government campaigns, including Pulse Polio and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). He has also worked with several charitable organisations like Make-a-Wish Foundation. His non-profit initiative Meer Foundation works with survivors of acid attacks. For his efforts, he was honored with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos. In the past, Khan has also been felicitated with honorary doctorates from the University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh.

