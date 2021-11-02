As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 56th birthday, today, we look back at what he's often said about his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan, amid the personal turmoil the family experienced this year

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has always been a family man. Apart from being a superstar for millions of his fans, he has also been a super-dad for his children, making sure to spend enough time with them, despite his constant work commitments. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor celebrates his birthday today, 2 November.

According to media reports, the actor will be marking the special day in a low-key manner after the release of his son Aryan Khan from Arthur Road Jail in the drugs on cruise ship case.

This year, as the actor celebrates his 56th birthday, today, we look back at his statements about his children, amid the personal turmoil the family has experienced this year:

He gave his children “names that could pass for generic”:

In a 2013 article for Outlook magazine, Khan said that he had given his children first names (Aryan and Suhana) that could pass for pan-Indian and pan-religious ones, claiming that while his kids cannot escape the Khan surname, their first names could help them avoid “receiving unwarranted eviction orders and random fatwas in the future”.

His hope that they can “live out of my shadow”:

King Khan acknowledged the detrimental effect of his fame on his children, saying that his biggest fear is his fame spoiling the lives of his kids. He added that he would want his kids to live out of the shadow of his celebrity status and not be known just as his kids. The Raees actor added that he would love for his children to be famous in their own rights so that he “would like to be known as their father”.

Khan said that his children are his friends:

While chatting with fans on Twitter earlier this year, Khan said that his kids are his friends. He added that children were made for “hugging and loving….and for making mistakes”, instead of strict reprimands and scolding.

He said he would step in front of a speeding car for them:

In an old interview, Khan said that the decision to have a kid is similar to letting “a piece of your heart walk outside” the body. He added that he would step in front of a speeding car, if it was rushing towards his children.

He said that he sent his kids abroad so that they wouldn’t get affected by his fame:

Khan has often talked about how fame has impacted the lives of his children negatively, adding that he sent them to study abroad so that they would not have to deal with the Dil Se actor’s stardom and security.