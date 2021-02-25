Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh praise Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

'I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’,' tweeted Shah Rukh Khan about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser.

The teaser-trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was revealed on the filmmaker's birthday yesterday. The drama will see Alia Bhatt play the titular role of one of the most powerful and respected madams of Kamathipura.

The teaser received mostly positive reviews from audience, and Bhatt's colleagues from the Hindi film industry also lauded her for the same. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities shared the teaser and also wished luck to the film's team.

Read their tweets here

I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08 https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021

Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it 👏https://t.co/BVwyMxYFio — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 24, 2021

https://t.co/gxkk2I3UeW With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! 🔥 @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2021

Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Earlier scheduled to release in September 2020, the film got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiwadi is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th directorial venture. He is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a cameo appearance. He plays a mobster who falls in love with Gangubai. in the film.

The drama is set to release on 30 July alongside with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's multilingual feature Radhe Shyam.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt also has films like Brahmastra and RRR in her kitty. While the much-delayed Brahmastra will have her play the lead opposite real-life boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's RRR marks her South India debut.