Shah Rukh Khan praises Assam Police for using his signature romantic pose for road safety awareness

FP Staff

Jul,29 2018 11:50:35 IST

Every romantic Shah Rukh Khan film is probably incomplete without his signature open arms pose, standing in a lush green field of Switzerland and singing a cheesy song for the heroine. However, the creative Assam Police used his iconic pose to create road traffic safety awareness in the state.

Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Twitter @rshah2611

The poster, which was tweeted by Ponjit Dowarah, the assistant commissioner of Assam Police, shows a silhouette of the actor with a speech bubble that reads: "Follow traffic rules." The tweet has received more than 2000 likes and even received praise from the actor.

The police department thanked the actor for his support with a cheeky tweet on his dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 11:50 AM

tags: #Assam Police #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Road traffic safety #Shah Rukh Khan #Zero

