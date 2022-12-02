Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca after wrapping Saudi schedule of Dunki, fans shower love on the actor

Just a day after announcing the wrap-up of the Saudi Arabia schedule of his much-awaited comedy Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took out time and performed Umrah. After wrapping up the shoot of the film, which marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the much-loved actor was spotted in Islam’s holiest city Mecca. Needless to say, the internet is flooded with countless videos and innumerable pictures of the superstar performing the Umrah, in Masjid al-Haram, which is Islam’s most important mosque, known as the Great Mosque of Mecca, and surrounds the religion’s most sacred site Kaaba. And once again, King Khan won millions of hearts with his gestures. Legions of his fans were elated to see the actor prioritising his faith.

The videos and pictures of Shah Rukh performing the Umrah were shared by his several fan pages. In the crazy viral video, which doesn’t have audio, SRK can be seen surrounded by several people. The star can be seen talking to some people, presumably the authorities, while a few men standing behind him in uniform appear to be his security personnel. It seems the Saudi government even provided him with local guards, as a couple of men can be seen donning the army uniform of the nation. Following the complete COVID protocols, Shah Rukh, apart from wearing a face mask, was seen wearing Rida and Izar. People around him can also be seen wearing face masks. The star performed Umrah before attending the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, which is a Saudi Arabian port city.

While sharing the video, the fan page wrote in the caption, “MashaAllah Shah Rukh, it makes me so so happy to see that you performed Umrah. It was a heartfelt wish that you will do it… may Allah accept all your duas and ibadah… Ameen. Feeling very emotional!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina ✨ (@srkssamina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina ✨ (@srkssamina)

Lauding his gestures, one user commented, “Even am feeling too emotional right now. May Allah keep him and his family very safe and protected.” Another wrote, “So happy to see him fulfilling his wish of visiting this holy place.” A third user commented, “This just made me so happy. May Allah accept his prayers and guide us all.”

For those who don’t know, SRK’s Umrah pictures went viral, just a day after the actor took to his official Instagram account to thank the entire cast and crew of Dunki and the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and Films for their warm welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be very soon seen in his upcoming actioner Pathaan, which will hit the theatres on 25 January. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Atlee’s Jawan.