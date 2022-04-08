Shah Rukh Khan pens handwritten note to Pathaan crew member, thanks him making the film.

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan has announced his comeback project Pathaan, fans simply can’t wait to see their favourite star spell magic on screen. Be it Shah Rukh’s 8-pack bare chest picture or Deepika Padukone’s all-glam avatar, fans want to know everything about the film.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has penned a moving note for team Pathaan. We must add that it is a handwritten note. The letter, which is addressed to assistant director Abhishek Anil Tiwari, starts with a thank you message.

It begins like this, “To Abhishek, thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem, my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also, I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinemas - will miss you lots."

You can take a look at the letter, which was shared on Instagram Stories by Tiwari who is now “speechless” after reading the letter.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/abhishekaniltiwari/2811156664671131600/?hl=en

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to release on January 25, just a day before Republic Day. With this film, King Khan is making a comeback after four years. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan is also part of an immigration drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. No additional details related to this project are available as of now. In addition to these, SRK has been roped in for Tamil director Atlee’s untitled project.

