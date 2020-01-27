Shah Rukh Khan opens up on religion on sets of Dance Plus 5: 'My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, my children are Hindustan'

Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance on the set of Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show Dance Plus 5. The actor was a part of reality show's Republic Day special episode that celebrated ‘Incredible India’. On Saturday’s episode, Shah Rukh, while speaking on national integration, impressed everyone with his take on the aspects of religion.

He shares that his children don't belong a particular region, despite his wife Gauri being a Hindu and him being a Muslim.

“We never spoke about being Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, my children are Hindustan,” said Shah Rukh Khan on the show.

The star went on to describe an incident where his daughter Suhana had to fill in her religion in a form at school and she asked him which religion they belonged to, and Shah Rukh’s answer to her was “we are all Indians, we do not have a religion”.

Check out the video here

My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked the religion in school form, I told her we are Indians 🇮🇳 ❤️ - The pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 25, 2020

Recently, at the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, protesters expressed resentment towards Shah Rukh for his silence on the issue with their rendition of his popular song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam'.

Ever since agitations and protests against the government's new legislation erupted nationwide, neither of the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — have addressed the issue or spoken about the violence against students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University campuses.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero (2018) and is yet to announce his next film. On the other hand he is producing Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas, which went on floors recently.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 15:36:02 IST