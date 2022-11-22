The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) announced today that the legendary Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award to recognize his exceptional contribution to the film industry at the opening ceremony of the Festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival is set to run from the 1-10 December and will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages from both established and emerging talent.

Legendary superstar, actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan, fondly called King Khan, is the undisputed King of Bollywood and undoubtedly one of the most successful films stars in the world. With over three decades in the film industry and featuring more than 100 films, Khan has crafted an extraordinary career in India and around the world, having earned multiple awards and accolades for his efforts.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea IFF, commented: “We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Shah Rukh Khan commented: “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

