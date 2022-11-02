Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charming personality and dynamic performance which he manages to bring onto the stage every time. Starting from the initial days of his career till today, SRK has won the hearts of millions across the globe. Celebrating his 57th birthday this year, the actor seems to be ageing like fine wine and we can’t agree more. Despite having a successful career, the actor also faced a few pushbacks, owing to his health condition. We all remember the cool plasters that SRK used to adorn after he was diagnosed with a prolapsed disc years back.

It is known to the world that the actor went through extensive surgery for the condition, however not many know that Shahrukh also had tried alternative remedies which instead backfired on him, thus turning into a humiliating situation. Mentioning the same for the first time, SRK took to his own column that he wrote for DNA, he noted how he had a ‘scientific bent of mind’ and thus how he decided to try other remedies to avoid getting operated on as suggested by the doctor for his disc condition.

As per the column written by Shah Rukh, it began when he was diagnosed with a prolapsed disc in his spine and was suggested to go through a big surgery involving his spinal cord.

However, terrorised by the repercussions of the surgery, he decided on other alternatives, specifically acupuncture. He also visited a doctor whom he said to be a leading doctor for the specific therapy in the world.

“My family and friends all suggested different treatments starting from acupuncture to oil made from the sting of a scorpion. I am proud to tell you that because of the deep desire to keep the ‘BALANCE’ of things unperturbed I tried most of them,” he wrote.

‘Having pins in my private parts did no good but just gave a new pain’: Shah Rukh in his column.

Calling the expert a ‘wonderful doctor’, the actor also mentioned that he didn’t understand the Hindi language.

“The thought of him sticking needles in my neck was scary. But I need not have worried. He didn’t want to put needles in my neck, instead, he wanted to stick them in my private parts to fix my neck! As you can imagine it was an extremely hurtful prospect. I was shaken to the core of my being (not to mention, below it). He was from the Far East and we didn’t understand each other well. He kept repeating, “Take off your clothes, take off your clothes”. So, I took off my shirt, but it didn’t seem to suffice. He continued his chant regardless: ‘Take off your clothes.”

Further adding that it was the “most humiliating and painful experience” of his life, Shah Rukh wrote that nothing changed following the therapy but just an additional pain between his legs and blue welts.

