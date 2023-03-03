Aditya Chopra directed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) an all-time blockbuster that catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to instant superstardom. The longest-running film in the world, DDLJ, is the biggest IP of the Indian film industry and a crown jewel in YRF’s blockbuster jewelled coronet of many record-smashing films.

In the acclaimed docu-series The Romantics, Shah Rukh Khan decodes the formula that led to the incredible success of DDLJ which has been entertaining people worldwide for generations.

SRK feels Aditya Chopra was a genius in cracking the classic four-quadrant film that appealed to everyone, across ages, globally, and that too with his first directorial!

He says, “DDLJ kind of seeps in old values, but it is so wonderfully in a new bottle. The older generation, when they went to see this film, it was very easy for them to turn around, ‘see this is what I say India is’. And still, it was a very youth-oriented love story. Normally, love stories are Romeo and Juliet, where you go against the system, the family, you know, West Side Story.“

When DDLJ was released, such was the outpouring of love that people forced theatre owners to keep showcasing it despite the film running for years in cinemas! Maratha Mandir in Mumbai still runs DDLJ to date.

The much-talked-about Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra & YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released on Feb 14 to unanimous acclaim and love globally.

The national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary. The Romantics is also in the Top 10 trending shows in 9 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka & UAE!

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan. It is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with a worldwide gross collection currently at 1024.50 crores!

