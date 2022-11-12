There is no doubt in it that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a family man. Starting from being a loving husband to a doting father to three, the actor is known for his dedicated attitude towards his family. Besides his wife Gauri Khan and three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, Shah Rukh also shared a very close relationship with his parents and still never misses talking about them whenever asked to. This was recently also evidenced during an event where the Bollywood actor was invited as a guest of honour.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 in Sharjah on Friday where he was also honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions to Indian cinema and further for being an International Icon of Cinema and Culture. During this while, he went to speak over several matters including his personal life, work, and family.

Upon being asked about his parents and how they would have reacted after seeing the amount of love he receives and about his popularity, the Bollywood actor gave a very sweet and heartwarming response.

‘My parents would have been proud of how we raised our children’: Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking about his mother, Shah Rukh said that she would have told him that he has become very thin and his face has sunk in further urging him to put on some weight and eat well.

My father & mother both would be very proud of the way I’ve been able to bring up my 3 children. I think they’d be very happy! – #ShahRukhKhan #SharjahInternationalBookFair pic.twitter.com/6UULCDdCwF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022



Adding more to it, the actor went on to become more thoughtful and also said that his parents would have been more proud of another of his achievements which is about raising his three children.

“I think my father and mother both would have been very proud of our one achievement. I think it is something we have to do and we have to live by. I think they will be proud of the way we have been able to raise our three children. I think they will be very happy”, he said.

Notably, the actor has been married to the love of his life, Gauri Khan for 31 years now and has three lovely children, Aryan, Suhana, and Abram.

