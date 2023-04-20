Pamela Chopra, the spouse of late director Yash Chopra, passed away on Wednesday, 20 April. She was 74. Many famous personalities, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and John Abraham, visited the Chopra residence to pay their respects. According to media reports, Pamela had been receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital for the last 15 days. Her health had deteriorated, and she was put on a ventilator by the doctors. She had been residing with her son Aditya Chopra and his wife, actress Rani Mukerji.

Have a look at the video of Bollywood stars attending the funeral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his son Aryan Khan, attended the funeral of Pamela Chopra to pay his respects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Yash Raj Films shared the unfortunate news of her demise on their social media account and confirmed that the cremation ceremony took place on Thursday morning at 11 am.

Yash Chopra, Pamela’s husband, passed away at the age of 80 in 2012. The couple got married in 1970 after their families were introduced through a mutual acquaintance.

Pamela Chopra had a versatile career in the entertainment industry, working as a singer, writer, dress designer, and co-producer of numerous Yash Raj Films. Her most recent appearance was in the Netflix documentary about YRF called The Romantics, where she discussed her husband’s cinematic journey.

Pamela Chopra’s contributions to the entertainment industry were diverse and significant. She lent her voice to several iconic songs in hit films such as Kabhie Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Noorie, Chandni, Silsila, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge, all of which were tracks from Yash Raj Films. In addition to her singing talents, Pamela Chopra was recognised as a writer, having co-written the script of Kabhie Kabhie and Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997, alongside her husband Yash Chopra. She also showcased her skills as a costume designer in Silsila and Sawaal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.