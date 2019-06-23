Shah Rukh Khan explains why he's not working yet: Felt I should take time out, watch films, spend time with family

Shah Rukh Khan's last outing on the silver screen was as a vertically challenged man in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Even though the film did not fare well at the box office, the actor's attempt to portray something 'different' on screen was appreciated. SRK was slated to feature in a number of features, which never materialised. In a recent interview, the actor explained why he did not have any projects in the pipeline.

"Usually, what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family," Filmfare quoted the actor as saying.

SRK was reportedly considering the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali"s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 10:33:23 IST