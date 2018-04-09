Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film before Rakesh Sharma biopic

It had earlier been reported that Shah Rukh Khan will play Rakesh Sharma in upcoming biopic Salute based on the life of the first Indian citizen to travel in space. But now, according to Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh Khan will star in an upcoming period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali before the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently filming for Zero, is already in talks with the Padmaavat director for his next project.

“Not many know that Shah Rukh and Bhansali have been in talks for long. During a recent meeting, the director narrated his script to him. It is a fictional love story with a period setting. While Shah Rukh has given his nod in principle, the project is facing a road block by way of its female lead. Though the names of a few leading ladies are being thrown around, Bhansali is yet to zero in on an actress”, a source revealed to the daily.

According to the report, Bhansali wants the project to go on floors this year. Quoting the same source, Deccan Chronicle reported that Shah Rukh Khan will finish Zero and start shooting for Bhansali’s film. Salute will start only in January next year. The last collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhasali was 2002's Devdas which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie was praised for its grand presentation and for Shah Rukh Khan's performance as the titular character.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:20 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:20 PM