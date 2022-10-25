Shah Rukh Khan defines royalty as he visits Red Chillies’ office for Diwali puja in black kurta

After holding the horses for two long years, people across the globe celebrated the festival of light with all sorts of grandeur. However, the grand celebrations turned into royalty in the B-Town, after the Badshah of Bollywood stepped out on the occasion. While the tinsel town was dazzling with the galaxy of stars celebrating the auspicious day, Shah Rukh Khan grabbed all the eyeballs as he visited his Red Chillies office, with his better half Gauri Khan and youngest son Abram Khan. Wondering then what? Well, several videos and pictures of King Khan have set the internet ablaze, after the superstar turned out to be in black kurta. Need we say more? Taking to his official Instagram account, paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of them entering the premises of their production house for Diwali Puja.

For those who don’t know, Red Chillies Entertainment is an Indian visual effect, production, and distribution company, founded by Gauri and SRK in 2002. Since 2013, the CEO of SRK’s production house is Venky Mysore, who is also the Managing Director of SRK’s IPL cricket team Knight Riders.

Coming back to the video, the now-viral video opens by showing a couple of cars entering through the main gate of the Red Chillies Office, which is decked up with flowers. The video shows the actor in a gleaming black kurta and white pyjama stepping out of the car and waiting for Abram to come out. Later, Abram being the cutest that he is, comes out and holds his father’s hands, as the two along with SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani go inside the building.

Needless to say, as soon as the video was shared on the internet, fans couldn’t help but notice Shah Rukh in his black kurta. Taking to the comments section, several users claimed that he looks like a sight to behold in black. One user commented, “SRK in Black,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. Another commented, “My king in black pathani.” A third user wrote, “The Pathaniiii Suittt,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh, after giving back-to-back cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra this year will be making his grand comeback on the big screen next year with three much-anticipated movies. After 5 long years, SRK will be seen in theatres in Pathaan, which is all set to hit the theatres next year in January. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

