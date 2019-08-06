Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Sunny Deol on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas; Madhuri Dixit wishes Kajol on her birthday

A day after Sunny Deol dropped the teaser of his upcoming directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared the video on Twitter, praising the film and Sunny's direction. The film will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

For the uninitiated, Sunny and Shah Rukh shared the screen in Yash Chopra's 1993 thriller Darr. However, the film led to Sunny's fallout both with SRK and with Yash Chopra, owing to creative differences. During an appearance at Aap Ki Adalat, the actor spoke in detail about the climax scene, where SRK's character was supposed to stab Sunny's character, and what caused the eventual rift between the actors.

"I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando," Sunny said, going on to reveal that he did not speak with SRK for the next 16 years.

He also said that he did not expect the film to glorify the villain. SRK played an obsessive stalker in the film.

However, SRK's lauding of Sunny's efforts in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas indicates that the actors have finally broken the ice.

What an exciting teaser! Wishing Karan and Sahher all the best with this beautiful film. @iamsunnydeol has made this with all his heart and soul... Love to the team! #PalPalDilKePass https://t.co/Ig0Ksdgg4f — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2019

Best wishes Karan. . Welcome to the Indian film industry with ‘pal pal dil ke paas’ @iamsunnydeol #KaranDeol https://t.co/lR1r31tUhG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 5, 2019

Interestingly, another pair of contemporaries — Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Kajol — also seem to be on cordial terms now. On Kajol's 45th birthday on 5 August, Madhuri took to social media to wish the Helicopter Eela actor. Here is Madhuri's birthday wishes for Kajol

Happy Birthday @KajolAtUN. Keep being yourself and winning hearts! Lots of love🙂 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

