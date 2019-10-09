You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan conducts another #AskSRK session on Twitter, answers questions about new film, pending book

FP Staff

Oct 09, 2019 14:34:29 IST

After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan finally made his presence felt on Twitter by striking a conversation with his fans, making #AskSRK to the top trending hashtag.

The actor, also known as the 'king of romance' and the prince of "wit" and "humour" had some sassy replies on the posts shared by his fans and followers on the microblogging site.

Shah Rukh Khan conducts another #AskSRK session on Twitter, answers questions about new film, pending book

Shah Rukh Khan. Image from Twitter

Here is Shah Rukh's tweet

 

As soon the star shared the post on his Twitter, several fans thronged the actor with many questions about his future projects and also expressed their admiration for him.

A fan asked Shah Rukh to share his views on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The Zero actor described the performance as "well nuanced."

As Shah Rukh has not announced a new film yet, a fan inquired whether the actor has plans to star in Dhoom 4. Shah Rukh joked that even he had heard about his development, but if the fan has any more information, he should definitely pass it on.

Another user wanted to know if the actor had any plans to venture into Tamil cinema. Giving a humorous reply on the post, the actor wrote, "Of course!! My command over the language is so good!!"

Shah Rukh was also asked to share the 'dumbest' way he injured himself. Here is the reply:

He also said that he will get onto finishing his book soon.

After the QnA session, Shah Rukh signed off and thanked his fans for interacting with him.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 14:42:58 IST

tags: #AskSRK , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Joaquin Phoenix , Joker , Shah Rukh Khan , Shareworthy

also see

Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's family members listed as board members of fictional UK law firm

Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's family members listed as board members of fictional UK law firm

How Joker explores the disappearance of a man and his inevitable reduction to a symbol of chaos

How Joker explores the disappearance of a man and his inevitable reduction to a symbol of chaos

Joker raises more questions than an average comic book-inspired film: Here's an effort not to answer a single one

Joker raises more questions than an average comic book-inspired film: Here's an effort not to answer a single one