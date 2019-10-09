Shah Rukh Khan conducts another #AskSRK session on Twitter, answers questions about new film, pending book

After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan finally made his presence felt on Twitter by striking a conversation with his fans, making #AskSRK to the top trending hashtag.

The actor, also known as the 'king of romance' and the prince of "wit" and "humour" had some sassy replies on the posts shared by his fans and followers on the microblogging site.

Here is Shah Rukh's tweet

Been a long time. If you guys are around let’s do a #AskSRK should it be ‘an’ Asksrk or ‘a’ is ok? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

As soon the star shared the post on his Twitter, several fans thronged the actor with many questions about his future projects and also expressed their admiration for him.

A fan asked Shah Rukh to share his views on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The Zero actor described the performance as "well nuanced."

So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming... https://t.co/21Jzkr19CE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

As Shah Rukh has not announced a new film yet, a fan inquired whether the actor has plans to star in Dhoom 4. Shah Rukh joked that even he had heard about his development, but if the fan has any more information, he should definitely pass it on.

Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena... https://t.co/m7y5sEVk39 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Another user wanted to know if the actor had any plans to venture into Tamil cinema. Giving a humorous reply on the post, the actor wrote, "Of course!! My command over the language is so good!!"

Of course!! My command over the language is so good!! https://t.co/Gi7oLgiwhv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Shah Rukh was also asked to share the 'dumbest' way he injured himself. Here is the reply:

I think jumping over a camels back....it broke mine! That was like the ‘last straw’ https://t.co/ICUz1NIvSr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

He also said that he will get onto finishing his book soon.

Next long outdoor I will try and finish it. https://t.co/y3wcZSXzcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

After the QnA session, Shah Rukh signed off and thanked his fans for interacting with him.

(With inputs from Asian News International)



