Shah Rukh Khan says he will announce his next film soon: Let the rumors continue; some have given me ideas

Shah Rukh Khan is back to television with Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat. The shows enlighten the viewers with achievers who have worked towards the betterment of the society, environment or mankind.

During the press meet, the host SRK shared how hosting this show has actually made him self aware and humbled. "Our day-to-day life is very self-obsessed. It revolves around beauty, fame, glamour. So sometimes you do forget as you're so involved in the work you do. But I must tell you that when the team comes and talk to me or when they prepare the speakers, they're so much compassionate and supportive of them. So this show actually makes me aware of reality, real emotions, and keeps me grounded."

Each episode of Ted Talks welcomes a speaker who shares their achievements, and the struggles they encountered. SRK is very inspired by them as he said mostly, the speakers are underprivileged, and they are willing to make the world a better place. Khan further said the show has changed him. "There were so many speakers that I was impressed by. And also, I get an opportunity to peep into the minds and hearts of innovators. So when Juliet (Blake, Head of TV at Ted) narrates me their stories, I not only listen, but I also absorb it. The show has changed me as a person," Khan asserted.

Lastly, SRK was quizzed about his absence from films, and when he is coming back. His last film was Zero from last year. After that, there were many rumours doing the rounds about his next film. "I'm taking time, working on two to three scripts, and inshallah, as soon as they're and I'm ready, I will announce it myself. Most of the people that I'm working with are busy. Let the rumours continue as some of them have given me ideas (laughs). I think within a month or two, I'll figure out the time and everything, and then will do it," the actor concluded.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 09:56:56 IST