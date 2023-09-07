Shah Rukh Khan is a star whose name transcends boundaries and barriers. But how is he at home? The BBC documentary The Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan attempts to take fans inside his house and life, and what an ordinary day of it looks like. It talks about his films, career, shows, stardom, and most importantly, his family. In one of the bits, he speaks about religion and harmony. He says, “Children should know about value of God, whether it’s a Hindu god or a Muslim god.”

He adds, “So, next to Ganesh and Laxmi, we have the Quran also. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri Mantra, which my son says, and I say ‘bismillah’ with him. It makes me feel very emotional, where I’m teaching my children something that I also don’t know very well. I’m not a great follower of religion. I believe in Allah very strongly, but I was never forced by my parents to read the namaz five times a day.”

He also says, “To me, it’s very important to have a Diwali in the house, Eid in the house. We even do Christmas, we put up the tree. The kids enjoy that the most, really.”

The star’s Jawan has released today with a roaring response at the box-office.

Humongous crowd of fans turned up for the early morning 6 AM show of Jawan at Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai and subsequently at other theaters across the nation. Fans did a flash mob while celebrating the release, the massive crowd was seen hailing SRK and Jawan, a huge cutout was also placed outside the famous theater. This has only shown the magic of Jawan that has just begun. This is indeed the first time that such kind of madness for a film has been witnessed. Moreover, the fans also took the social media by storm while sharing the visuals from the theatre.