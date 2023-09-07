Audiences review SRK's Jawan as a full paisa-vasool movie! 6 am shows turned into big celebrations by cinegoers
Fans did a flash mob while celebrating the release, the massive crowd was seen hailing SRK and Jawan, a huge cutout was also placed outside the famous theater
After having kept the nation standing still with great anticipation for the release, Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated Jawan has finally arrived on the big screens today. Turning the theaters into stadiums, the Jawan madness was well witnessed outside theaters. The madness for the action entertainer is well witnessed outside the famous Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai and other parts of the country, where a massive crowd turned up for the early morning show.
Humongous crowd of fans turned up for the early morning 6 AM show of Jawan at Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai and subsequently at other theaters across the nation. Fans did a flash mob while celebrating the release, the massive crowd was seen hailing SRK and Jawan, a huge cutout was also placed outside the famous theater. This has only shown the magic of Jawan that has just begun. This is indeed the first time that such kind of madness for a film has been witnessed. Moreover, the fans also took the social media by storm while sharing the visuals from the theatre.
#Jawan full Paisa vasool movie. pic.twitter.com/04zlnPfCyp
— ChaloFir (@chalofir) September 7, 2023
Never seen this kind of craze before #Jawan #srk full Paisa vasool. Early early morning show! pic.twitter.com/TfjKt7L3uo
— TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) September 7, 2023
Reviews are pouring in from #NewZealand and Jawan has all time mega blockbuster written all over it! ❤️ @iamsrk #Jawan#JawanReview #JawanDay #JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanFirstDayFirstShow #Jawaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/qcVB8oNgAD
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 6, 2023
Main punya hoon ya paap….
Ab jo bhi hoon….ajse aapke paas… Ready..!!
Best of luck for the #Jawan @iamsrk sir
Today is Jawan Day
love form kolkata sir ❤️#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanFDFS #SRKians #ShahRukhKhan #SRK @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/zjnJfw6uSc
— Monodip Basak (@MonodipBasak) September 7, 2023
Celebrations begin at Nandyal for First Day First Show of #Jawan ♥️
| @iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt |#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/OoUJqgWhWO
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 7, 2023
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
