Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback has truly breathed life into Bollywood, and one can’t deny the same. Pathaan is off to a flying start, and King Khan truly received his overdue grand welcome. After becoming the highest Bollywood opener, reportedly scoring massive 57 crores on Day 1, the Hindi version of Pathaan went on to mint about Rs. 70 crores, on Day 2, which truly made everyone’s Republic Day. With this, the spy thriller reportedly grossed over Rs. 100 crore on Day 2, crowning itself the tag of the movie that had the highest collections for a Bollywood film on Day 2. After hitting the 100-crore mark in just two days, the Siddharth Anand directorial made SRK topple Ranveer Singh in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking. In the ranking, SRK was standing in the sixth position, while Ranveer occupied the fifth position.

As per a recent Koimoi report, in the Star Ranking, the actors are allotted points on the basis of the box office collections of their movies, like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For instance, 100 points are given to the star for a movie in the 100 crore club, and more. Now coming back to Pathaan, after minting Rs 57 crore on Wednesday, the SRK starrer became the highest Bollywood opening film in history. However, the multi-starrer spy-thriller isn’t in the mood to stop as of now because on Day 2 it went on to cross Rs. 100 crores, making history for highest collection on Day 2, once again. According to Koimoi, the superstar had a total of 950 points and with that, he occupied the 6th position on the list.

Ranveer on the other hand also had 950 points, but he stood above SRK, as he had one 300-crore movie to his credit with Padmaavat while the Badshah Of Bollywood has none. However, with 100 crores in his hands, the superstar witnessed a rise of 100 points, hence moving above the Cirkus actor with 1050 points and clinching the 5th rank.

Citing Box Office India, Hindustan Times reported that after the two-day collection, Pathaan minted around Rs. 127 crores. Apart from SRK, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana as prominent characters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram