Shah Rukh Khan seems to have fully recovered from COVID-19, much to the delight of his fans. The actor was spotted at the wedding of his Jawan co-star Nayanthara in Mahabalipuram. Pictures of the actor all suited up to attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding have gone viral.

The actor looked elegant in a simple beige suit. The photos of his look were shared by his publicist Pooja Dadlani with the caption “For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!” followed by ring and a bride emoji.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in Mahabalipuram will be a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. As per reports, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be present at the wedding and reception.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has a slew of releases lined-up for the next year. The actor will first feature in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside John Abharam and Deepika Padukone. He is also set to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. He might do a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. And of course, there’s Atlee’s pan-India venture Jawan. The teaser of the film was released recently, increasing the excitement around it. The teaser showed SRK’s face all bandaged up, while he takes stock of a room filled with weapons. “"An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada,” wrote the Darr actor while sharing the video.

Several celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Amaal Malik and Manish Malhotra had showered love of the promo. This will mark the actor’s first collaboration with both Atlee and Nayanthara. While speculation over the project had been rife for a while, it was only recently that the Bollywood superstar confirmed the suspicions of his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

