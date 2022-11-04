Getting better with age, Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 this week. While King Khan’s fans and Bollywood lovers across the globe celebrated it no less than a festival, the makers of his iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge re-released the movie in selected theatres on his birthday as a special gift. Starring SRK, Kajol, and Amrish Puri, DDLJ witnessed limited screenings at three big multiplex chains including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Now, we all know that Aditya Chopra’s directorial originally hit the theatre in 1995 and is widely available on the OTT platform. But despite being available in the comfort of home, the audience still went to watch the movie in the theatre on 2 November. Not only this but upon its re-release in the theatres, the 90s megahit film successfully set a new record.

While we were trying to take in the king-sized teaser of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan that was unveiled on his birthday, the news around DDLJ’s box office collection has surely amped up the craze. According to a report of Box Office India, DDLJ successfully managed to collect nearly Rs 25 lakh at the box office upon its re-release. Well, this doesn’t end here. Several shows of DDLJ in varied cinemas were also reported to be housefull. No wonder why. Reportedly, the box office collection of DDLJ in PVR was Rs 13,10,000, in Inox was Rs 5,54,000, while Cinepolis raked Rs 4,40,000. Moreover, the admissions were about 23,000 which is extremely serious for a film that has been widely watched in the past 27 years. It is worth noting that DDLJ was screened with a lower price ticket of Rs 100 and with the GST, the tickets stood at Rs. 112.

On the other hand, fans seemed to have been doubly treated on SRK’s birthday, as the makers of his upcoming movie chose the occasion to unveil the teaser of Pathaan. Backed with a bang in a power-packed performance, Shah Rukh will be once again seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone. Moreover, this is the first time that Shah Rukh has collaborated with John Abraham. Siddharth Anand’s directorial will hit the theatre next year in January. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan. Furthermore, once again Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will be seen collaborating on a film. This time SRK is all set to woo the audience with his cameo in Salman and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3.

