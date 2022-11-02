Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 57 today, came out of his sprawling bungalow and stood at the balcony of Mannat to wave to his fans not once but twice. This is the first of a kind gesture by a Superstar who was keeping low for a while after his son Aryan Khan’s unfortunate arrest last year.

However, SRK has had quite a few share of controversies as well. From a rumored relationship with Priyanka Chopra to an alleged brawl with Shirish Kunder, here are the controversies Shah Rukh Khan has faced over the last few years.

Rumored Relationship With Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in films like Don, Don 2, and the actress did a cameo for Khan in his Billu and Ra. One. The two came close and a rumored, roaring affair began that exposed the dungeons of an industry described by Khan as daunting. Reports also say Gauri Khan and Karan Johar banned the actress from their coterie to the point of excommunicating her from the fraternity. Khan, however, in an interview many years back, denied any relationship.

The Shirisheous Brawl with Shirish Kunder

It’s hard to crack what went wrong between two people who never really worked together, barring Kunder being the editor of two of Khan’s films Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. It was in 2011, when the filmmaker took a public dig at the underwhelming performance of Khan’s most ambitious film Ra.One. He tweeted- “I just heard a 150 Cr firework fizzle.” At the success bash of Agneepath, Khan reportedly held Kunder by his collar and said he could destroy him and throw him out of the industry. Farah Khan intervened and all was well later. A few days before the release of Kunder’s dud Joker, he tweeted this- “I’ll always regret one thing that I feel very guilty about. I sincerely apologise for my tweet on RA.One.”

The Wankhede Stadium Fiasco

In the same year as his brawl work Kunder, Shah Rukh Khan had a rather intense verbal spat with the security guards at the Wankhede Stadium during one of KKR’s matches, the IPL team he co-owns. Khan defended himself saying his children were being mistreated at the venue. “ I was being bullied. I was angry, but I was not drunk,” said the actor in a statement. He added, “I would not like to go to a stadium where people behave so highhandedly.I took little children for the match and 40 grown-up people came charging aggressively at me,” he said. “I think my behavior is absolutely correct. I would still do the same thing if they misbehaved with my kids or kids that I am taking care of.” He apologized later at the final when his team won, and the ban was lifted later.

Arjun Rampal- Friend Turned Foe?

These two were inseparable at one point in their lives, starring in movies, attending IPL matches, and letting loose at parities. Until one day, the unpredictability of relationships in Bollywood kicked in. Again, there’s no specific reason why the friendship went kaput. Some say it was due to Rampal being unhappy with his role in Ra. One, others say it was Khan’s growing proximity to Priyanka Chopra and Rampal’s interference in this surreptitious love story. The truth is buried alive, and dead by now!

