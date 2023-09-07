On 12th July, we exclusively broke the news that the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan will come back with the second part of the massy action-thriller. And now as the film has hit the screens and turning out to be a blockbuster, many fans on social media shared that there is a possibility of Jawan 2 being in the pipeline.

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Those, who have seen Jawan, have observed a reason behind the potential sequel of the pan-India biggie. It smartly drops about the second part in its conclusion where SRK’s character Azad receives an envelope about his next mission. Interestingly, it is delivered by a special appearance, which makes the speculation of a sequel stronger. Well, if it comes true, it will be interesting to see how the makers will present the second part of this larger-than-life thriller to the audience.

Jawan has unanimously garnered positive reviews from the cinegoers. Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows exactly how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.”