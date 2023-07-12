After delivering an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is returning again on the big screen in action-avatar for Tamil director Atlee’s pan-India biggie Jawan. On Monday, the megastar dropped the prevue of the action-thriller and in no time, it turned out to be the top trend on all social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

While the glimpse of Jawan has raised the expectations of SRKians to another level, we have a piece of news, which will make them jump with joy. As per a reliable source, there will be a sequel of this high-octane massy action-thriller.

“The climax of Jawan will end with an exciting cliffhanger, which will surely raise excitement for the second part of the film among the cinegoers,” said the source.

For the unversed, filmmaker Atlee, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood in Jawan, has delivered blockbusters like Theri, Mersal and Bigil in Kollywood with Thalapathy Vijay.

Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in supporting roles.

The Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is bankrolled by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for giving chartbusters in Kaththi, 3, Maari, Vikram, Beast, Petta, Master and others.

The film will be distributed by AA and Yash Raj Films. Talking about Tamil language distribution, it will be handled by Red Giant Movies while Sri Venkateswara Creations will look after the distribution of the Telugu language.