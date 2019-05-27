Veeru Devgan, action director and Ajay Devgn's father, passes away; Anupam Kher, Abbas-Mustan tweet condolences

Veeru Devgan, noted action director and father of Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday. Several noted figures, including Anupam Kher, director duo Abbas-Mustan, Tamil actor Siddharth, Nushrat Bharucha, IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, Kunal Kohli, Anees Bazmee took to Twitter to pen heartfelt condolences.

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti.🙏 @ajaydevgn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 27, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and entire family on the sad demise of #VeeruDevgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 27, 2019

Deepest condolences and strength to @ajaydevgn and his family. Prayers and respects to #VeeruDevgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. R.I.P. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 27, 2019

Saddened to know about the passing away of Veeru Devgan Ji. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to you @ajaydevgn sir & the entire family. — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏 Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

Action powerhouse #VeeruDevgan dedicated his life to cinema and created some iconic ‘punch-packed’ moments of the Hindi Cinema. With his passing, an era of legacy of Indian cinema has come to a close. My condolences are with @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN and the entire Devgan clan. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 27, 2019

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and the family. There will be no better Action Director than you Veeru ji. Will miss you. #RipVeeruDevgn #VeeruDevgan pic.twitter.com/NAPJANyofK — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) May 27, 2019

The Bollywood stunt director was a well known figure in the 80s, having contributed to most of the box office hits at the time. Veeru also directed his son Ajay (in the lead) opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam. The exact reason for the demise is yet unknown.

Devgan's funeral is scheduled to be held at 6 pm today, declared Adarsh's tweet.

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Veeru also appeared before the camera to act in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan, reports News 18. The veteran dabbled in multiple fields of cinema. He produced films like Dil Kya Kare (1999) and Singhasan (1986). Veeru also co-produced Vishwatma (1992).

However, he hardly attended film events in the recent past (probably owing to his health and old age) and was last seen at the screening of Ajay's Total Dhamaal.

