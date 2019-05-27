You are here:

Veeru Devgan, action director and Ajay Devgn's father, passes away; Anupam Kher, Abbas-Mustan tweet condolences

FP Staff

May 27, 2019 15:05:18 IST

Veeru Devgan, noted action director and father of Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday. Several noted figures, including Anupam Kher, director duo Abbas-Mustan, Tamil actor Siddharth, Nushrat Bharucha, IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, Kunal Kohli, Anees Bazmee took to Twitter to pen heartfelt condolences.

The Bollywood stunt director was a well known figure in the 80s, having contributed to most of the box office hits at the time. Veeru also directed his son Ajay (in the lead) opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam. The exact reason for the demise is yet unknown.

Devgan's funeral is scheduled to be held at 6 pm today, declared Adarsh's tweet.

Veeru also appeared before the camera to act in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan, reports News 18. The veteran dabbled in multiple fields of cinema. He produced films like Dil Kya Kare (1999) and Singhasan (1986). Veeru also co-produced Vishwatma (1992).

However, he hardly attended film events in the recent past (probably owing to his health and old age) and was last seen at the screening of Ajay's Total Dhamaal.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 16:44:08 IST

