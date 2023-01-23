Two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the biggest and most-loved on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. In a video shared by the production house, Yash Raj Films, Deepika speaks about her magical pairing with SRK which has always managed to deliver a blockbuster!

“Shah Rukh & I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do,” says Deepika.

SRK and DP are looking a million bucks in Pathaan and she reveals the secret behind their electric chemistry in Pathaan! She says, “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Deepika adds, “Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it’s the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it’s the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) – how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it’s your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do!”

For Deepika, Pathaan is a very special film in her filmography. She will play the role of a ruthless spy and will be seen pulling off jaw-dropping action sequences. She says, “The character that I am playing in this movie is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven’t done before and even the movie – just this kind of spy thriller, an out and out action movie is something I haven’t done before.“



Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

