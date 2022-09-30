ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown video on demand streaming platform, announced their weekly and free-to-stream series ‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’ today. Launched on September 24, the series boasts about a great a line-up of celebrities from popular and renowned shows like Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar from Kumkum Bhagya [Portrayed as Ranbir and Prachi respectively], Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh from Meet, Rohit Suchanti (Rishi of Bhagya Lakshmi), Aishwarya Khare (Lakshmi of Bhagya Lakshmi), amongst others will grace the show as guests.

The audiences can watch their favourite celebrities up close and personal; from their love life to favourite food and what their day looks like to fun behind the scene moments, they can watch it all at the click of their finger! This series is part of ZEE5’s initiative to give viewers a beyond TV experience by not only airing their favourite shows but also giving them a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, a peek into their favourite celeb’s lives, and a lot more.

The audience will witness a new set of episodes every weekend. The first actor to have graced the show is Krishna Kaul from the serial Kumkum Bhagya. We saw the camera follow him through his home, gym and shoot routine while answering candid questions about his personal life. The next actor in line to entice you will be Shagun Pandey from Meet. And this is not it! The cherry on the cake is the set visit! Yes, you heard it right! The viewers will get a glimpse of the sets of popular TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Meet, amongst others.

Commenting on the new initiative, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 is a consumer first brand, and we are constantly working towards putting forth diversified content for our audience. With ZEE5 TV Uncut the aim is to give them a glimpse into the real lives of their favourite reel stars. This initiative will give viewers a beyond TV experience and get them a step closer to their favourite celebrities.”

Talking about the new show on ZEE5, Krishna Kaul said, “I personally really like the concept of this series. As an actor the most precious moment is when audience recognizes you in the crowd and says that they are your biggest fan. If you receive this kind of praise, then it all feels worth it! When I was onboarded, I felt very happy knowing that this will bring the fans up close and personal with their favourite celebrity. I think a lot of people will like the series. So, go stream ‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’ right now to know a little more about me!”

Shagun Pandey further added, “I think as a fan, it’s one’s wish to know more about their favorite celebrity’s life. It would be the same for me had I been in their place. And after all, this is the way the audience connect and understands you. And this series gives you exactly that, the reality! With this series, I hope to connect deeper and on a personal level with my fans.”

Ashi Singh said, “When we make a show, we silently always hope the audiences like it and shower love and respect upon us. We portray a character given to us; but they relate more to the character than us as individuals. With ZEE5 TV Uncut, we hope that audiences get to know the real side of us and our personality while showering the same amount of love that they have given to our characters.”

“It’s been 7 years that I have been working in the television industry and have portrayed multiple characters on screen. I am lucky enough that people have showered immense love to me despite portraying different characters. And now, with ZEE5 TV Uncut, people will see our individual personalities and get to know us up close and personal. Audiences will get a chance to know our daily routines, what do we do on sets and everything else.”, Rohit Suchanti concluded.

