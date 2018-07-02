Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer to begin third shoot schedule from 11 July in Hyderabad

Following the wrap of a 60-day action sequence shoot in Abu Dhabi, the Prabhas starrer science fiction-thriller Saaho will commence its third schedule in Hyderabad on 11 July.

The news was shared by UV Creations, the producers of the Telegu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy's directorial on Twitter:

The remaining part of the film is going to be shot in and around Hyderabad and sets are being constructed in Ramoji Film City for the same, according to telugu360.com.

According to telugucinema.com, Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 Crore. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Prabhas, who enjoyed colossal success with S. S. Rajamouli’s two-part epic series Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be witnessed on screen after five years in Saaho where he is going to essay the role of a spy.

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be making her debut in Telegu films with Saaho, is going to play an "important character" from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated, Prabhas said in a report by Gulf News .

The film will also be starring Evelyn Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh , Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Chunkey Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi.

The film is tentatively scheduled to release in mid 2019.

