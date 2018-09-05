Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, Dia Mirza to feature in Nikkhil Advani's TV series Moghuls, based on Alex Rutherford's novel

Nikkhil Advani's venture into television was marked by finite series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke in 2016, which garnered immense success on its release. Now, reports state that he would be directing a lavish series tentatively titled Moghuls.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Moghuls will witness a stellar cast, comprising Ronit Roy, Shabana Azmi and Dia Mirza. Ronit will portray the protagonist's role of Babur. The team started shooting in Jaipur last week.

The news was confirmed by Advani who told the publication that the first season of Moghuls would revolve around Babur, his obsession with the city of Samarkand and his rule in Kabul before he came to Hindustan. Ronit, prasing Advani for his energy and effort into the project, told the daily that he has already shot the introduction scene.

Dia, who will be seen essaying Babur's sister Khanzada, said that while the character is well-documented in Baburnama and Humayun’s memoirs, most history textbooks tend to omit her presence. Dia even said that while reading up on Khanzada, she discovered the powerful person she was, adding that she was looking forward to working with Shabana Azmi, who she fondly refers to as 'Amma'. “I consider myself fortunate to call her family and even more so to be able to work with her. She has had a deep impact on my life and my choices. I know I will learn a lot working with her again," Dia told Mumbai Mirror.

Shabana will be play Babur's grandmother Esan Daulat, who took charge and crowned Babur as king at 12 years of age, after his father Umar Shaikh's death.

Moghuls is going to be a screen adaptation of Alex Rutherford’s six-volume historical fiction novel Empire of the Moghul, which begins with Babur and ends with the reign of Aurangzeb. The screenplay has been penned by Bhavani Iyer. Kausar Munir has written the dialogues.

Advani further stated that his aim is to keep the show as authentic to the era as possible. “After Jaipur, we have moved to Karjat for two weeks after which I dive into Batla House, my next film with John, and resume shooting the show in February next year,” the director informed.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 10:27 AM