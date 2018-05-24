Sudhir Mishra's digital debut Hostages to star Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra and Pravin Dabas

With the emerging popularity, demand and profitability of web series, veteran directors are now taking turns to make their digital debuts. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hazaro Khwahishein Aisi and Chameli director Sudhir Mishra with a conspiracy thriller series titled Hostages. The show will be produced by Banijay Asia. As work begins on the Applause Entertainment show, CEO Samir Nair has revealed the cast of the series, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Curiosity about the show was fuelled when an image of Sudhir Mishra holding a gun to three 'hostages', Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra and Pravin Dabas, started doing the rounds on the internet. The speculations were put to rest when Nair was quoted saying, “Hostages is a captivating concept which will have viewers hooked. The digital space demands a show like this and with a brilliant director like Sudhir Mishra, an exceptional producer like Deepak Dhar and talented actors like Ronit, Tisca, Parvin, and Dalip, this show will take the premium conspiracy drama series a notch higher.’’

Deepak Dhar, founder and CEO of Banijay Asia, also expressed his excitement regarding the project and said he aimed to produce “some groundbreaking content across genres.”

Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment has partnered with BBC Worldwide to develop and produce Indian versions of iconic BBC shows Criminal Justice and The Office.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 12:31 PM