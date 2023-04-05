It’s been over three and a half decades since Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar got married and are still going strong with their small family which includes Javed Akhtar’s children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar as well. Shabana who fell in love with Javed while he was still married to Honey Irani found quite a difficult time adjusting to their children after the two got married in 1984. However, time heals everything and things too started falling into place, owing to which Shabana now shares a very strong bond with Javed’s children and his ex-wife. With that said, the veteran actress recently also opened up about a funny episode of her family sharing how her husband and kids ‘run away’ whenever she enters the kitchen.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Shabana while admitting that she is not a good cook and lacks basic culinary skills jokingly said, “When it comes to cooking, I am very talented. Suppose you are making the best dish in the world, and I walk into the kitchen and you tell me to stir it while you go out for a second, by the time you come back it will be burnt.”

She further also spoke on how her family reacts to her ‘cooking’ skills and said that this is the only talent that she never had.

“Whenever I tell people that I am going to cook, people slowly start to slink away. Though my lovely father would even eat an uncooked roti made by me and praise it. However, my husband, Farhan, Zoya, Baba (Shabana Azmi’s brother), and his wife Tanvi are the first ones to run away from my cooking,” she added.

While recalling this funny incident, Shabana also opened up about her relationship with Javed Akhtar and shared how things were quite challenging for them in the early days. Noting that the lyricist-poet was still married when they fell in love, Shabana revealed that they even tried breaking up multiple times, just for the sake of his children and everyone else connected to them.

She further went on to add that things eventually worked out in the end and now she is close with the kids and Honey is like their family member.

