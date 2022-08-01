Shabaash Mithu fame Taapsee Pannu turns 35: A look at her latest and upcoming films
Taapsee Pannu Bollywood debut was in 2013 with the film Chashme Baddoor. She, however, shot to fame with her portrayal of Minal Arora in Pink (2016). Some of her notable works include Pink, Badla, Aadukalam, and Thappad among others.
Pink fame actress Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 35th birthday today. Born on August 1, 1987, Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film, Jhummandi Naadam. Since then, she has appeared in several Telugu, and Tamil films and has also starred in a Malayalam film. Her Bollywood debut was in 2013 with the film Chashme Baddoor. She, however, shot to fame with her portrayal of Minal Arora in Pink (2016).
Taapsee Pannu has established herself as one of the leading and most versatile actresses in the film industry. Some of her notable works include Pink, Badla, Aadukalam, and Thappad among others.
As Taapsee Pannu turns 35, here is a look at her latest and upcoming movies:
Shabaash Mithu
Released on 15 July, 2022, Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu is a biographical sports drama based on the life of former captain of the India women's cricket team, Mithali Raj. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and focuses on Mithali Raj's journey and struggles.
Dobaaraa
Slated to hit the big screens on 19 August, the film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Pannu and Pavail Gulati. Dobaara revolves around a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy, who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm 25 years ago.
Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
Arshad Syed's directorial features Prateik Babbar and Pratik Gandhi along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is expected to release in 2022. Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is an investigative comedy, where a lady cop (Taapsee Pannu) and a groom start looking for the bride.
Blurr
Expected to release in 2022, Blurr is the story of a woman who is slowly losing her vision whilst she is trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.
Dunki
Dunki will revolve around the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route, which is used by Indians to immigrate to the US and Canada. The film is expected to release at the end of 2023 and will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Boman Irani, along with Taapsee Pannu.
