Sex And The City may see the light of day with Heidi Klum looking to replace Kim Cattrall as Samantha

Ever since the third installment of the movie franchise Sex And The City has been stuck due to an ugly feud between show stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha, the fate of the third sequel has been hanging in balance. However, the option of replacing Kim Cattrall with another actress has started doing the rounds, and Heidi Klum is pitching aggressively to play the part, as reported by Radar Online.

With both Cattrall and Parker berating each other on public platforms, it seems near impossible for the franchise to go ahead with both the lead actresses in the same room. Although Parker had insisted in the past that Cattrall is irreplaceable and suggested there is no feud, Cattrall has been vitriolic in hitting against the show and Parker. "I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part. There was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege," said Parker in an earlier report.

“I want them to make the movie, if that's what they want to do. It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it. Or bring in another character. It can be another character. This is what I really believe that this franchise needs another point of view and this could be it," said Kim Cattrall in the recent past.

Heidi Klum poising herself as the perfect replacement for Cattrall’s character Samantha seems like a plausible way forward and she is also known to have done a cameo for the show some years ago, as reported by Radar Online.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 15:13 PM