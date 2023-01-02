Sequel of The Big Bull in the works: Producer Anand Pandit
The filmmaker also teased that there are plans to develop the fourth chapter in the Sarkar films franchise
Work is underway on the next installment of the financial thriller The Big Bull, says producer Anand Pandit.
The filmmaker also teased that there are plans to develop the fourth chapter in the Sarkar films franchise.
“We are working on The Big Bull 2. We are in the process of buying rights to a book. We can’t divulge much about the (next) scam. We are thinking of The Big Bull 2 in our own way,” Pandit, known for films like Baazaar, Section 375, and Chehre, told PTI.
The Big Bull, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, is a fictional tale of a notorious stockbroker named Hemant Shah, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The 2021 film is directed by Kookie Gulati.
Asked if the sequel will once again be led by Abhishek, the producer said the casting would depend on the script.
“I would prefer to work with Abhishek Bachchan, he is a great actor. But we will decide the cast depending on the script,” he added.
Pandit, who had backed Ram Gopal Varma’s 2017 movie Sarkar 3, said they hope to take the critically-acclaimed franchise forward. The film series revolves around megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Subhash Nagre, a powerful politician.
“We are seriously thinking and working on two-three franchise projects. We are hopeful we can make something like Sarkar 4,” the producer said.
Set in Mumbai, the first and second parts released as Sarkar (2005) and Sarkar Raj (2008) were huge hits, while the third one Sarkar 3 received mixed response.
Pandit’s upcoming slate also includes a remake of Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed crime drama Omkara, a sequel of romantic comedy Desi Boyz, and Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of VD Savarkar.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main Atal Hoon unveiled
On Instagram, the actor shared a set of photos as Vajpayee, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the 'prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman'
Mumbai court rejects plea to stop release of web series on stamp paper scam convict Telgi
Telgi's daughter Sana Irfan Talikoti had approached the city civil court against the makers of a web series Scam 2003 - The curious case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi
Prime Video releases a new session of Maitri: Female First Collective, dives further into challenges faced by women
Features 9 strong women from Indian entertainment — from on-screen talent like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, and off-screen achievers like Indhu VS, Ratheena Plathottathil, to corporate leaders like Aparna Purohit and moderator Smriti Kiran