Work is underway on the next installment of the financial thriller The Big Bull, says producer Anand Pandit.

The filmmaker also teased that there are plans to develop the fourth chapter in the Sarkar films franchise.

“We are working on The Big Bull 2. We are in the process of buying rights to a book. We can’t divulge much about the (next) scam. We are thinking of The Big Bull 2 in our own way,” Pandit, known for films like Baazaar, Section 375, and Chehre, told PTI.

The Big Bull, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, is a fictional tale of a notorious stockbroker named Hemant Shah, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The 2021 film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

Asked if the sequel will once again be led by Abhishek, the producer said the casting would depend on the script.

“I would prefer to work with Abhishek Bachchan, he is a great actor. But we will decide the cast depending on the script,” he added.

Pandit, who had backed Ram Gopal Varma’s 2017 movie Sarkar 3, said they hope to take the critically-acclaimed franchise forward. The film series revolves around megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Subhash Nagre, a powerful politician.

“We are seriously thinking and working on two-three franchise projects. We are hopeful we can make something like Sarkar 4,” the producer said.

Set in Mumbai, the first and second parts released as Sarkar (2005) and Sarkar Raj (2008) were huge hits, while the third one Sarkar 3 received mixed response.

Pandit’s upcoming slate also includes a remake of Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed crime drama Omkara, a sequel of romantic comedy Desi Boyz, and Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of VD Savarkar.

