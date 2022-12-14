It’s well-known few people are as active on social media as Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor is known for using the medium to interact with her fans frequently and give them updates about her life. Continuing with her trajectory of delighting her fans with glimpses of her happening life, Kareena has shared two selfies on her Instagram Stories. The actor shared the photos with some hilarious captions, leaving everyone in splits. In the first selfie, Kareena showed off her side profile. She uploaded the image with the caption, “I spy with my big eye…” and ended the sentence with a heart-eye emoticon. Sharing the second selfie, she wrote “Self love club”, showing that she truly is her own favourite, just like her character Geet from Jab We Met.

View Kareena’ selfies here:

Dressed in a checked shirt with minimal make-up and kohl-rimmed eyes, Kareena seems to be giving her fans some serious style goals.

Kareena is back in Mumbai after a short trip to Rajasthan with her family. The 3 Idiots star was in Jaisalmer with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh as well as Soha Ali Khan, Inaya and Saba Pataudi to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday.

Kareena had earlier shared a photo of Sharmila cutting a birthday cake with Inaya and Taimur surrounding her.

Check the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Prior to this, the busy actor had jetted off to Jeddah with Saif to attend the Red Sea Film Festival. The couple looked like royalty as they made their red carpet appearance. While Kareena was wearing a shimmery olive green saree with statement earrings and a full-sleeved blouse, Saif opted for a classic approach with a black-and-white tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena is busy shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next project The Buckingham Murders. The actor also has the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X in her kitty. The movie, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Kareena is also set to appear alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.