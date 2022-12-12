For decades, Aamir Khan has served us with several films from different genres and every single release holds a special place in the audience’s heart but there is something about films like 3 Idiots and Dangal that despite so many years of release, they have still managed to stay among the top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films.

Aamir Khan has given some of the most influential cult films to the audience. His films have always touched new subjects and have explored new sides of Indian cinema. No wonder why his two blockbusters ‘3 Idiots and ‘Dangal’ are still among all-time favorites of the audience. While these films created examples of true box office success at the time of their release, they are still the most successful films ever made in Indian cinema which still says relevant after recently Ormax dropped their report of the top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films.

As per the Ormax report, two of Aamir Khan’s films, 3 Idiots and ‘Dangal’ are still on the top of the list of Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films, since 2009. This is an absolute example of the success that despite being several movies old in this industry, Aamir Khan starrer films are still topping the charts, after years of their release.

Top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009: Hindi version of Kantara enters the top 5 #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/KSdHW1C6Bj — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) December 8, 2022

When 3 Idiots was released in 2009, this interesting and captivating story based on the education system garnered immense love from the audience for creating records at the national and international box office. On the other hand, Dangal was released in 2016 and introduced an inspirational real-life story based on the journey of the former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat, and his dream of winning a gold medal for his country in the Commonwealth Games. These films paved paths of success around the world and went on to create history with their phenomenal blockbuster successes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.