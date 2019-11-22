Selena Gomez's next untitled album to release on 10 January, 2020; track list to be revealed soon

Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album. According to Entertainment Weekly, her next album will release on 10 January, 2020.

While fans have been referring to the new LP (Long-Playing record) as 'SG2,' the official title for the album, which is actually her third, hasn't been released yet.

Check out the announcement

Back in June, the 27-year-old singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she had mostly completed her long-awaited album.

"I'm just relieved," the 'Good For You' singer said. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that, how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna feel good about what I was saying? So, I just kept going and I'm relieved."

In October, Gomez released her song 'Look At Her Now', just a day after releasing 'Lose You to Love Me.'

The 27-year-old singer dropped the song and accompanying music video at midnight.

The song tells a story of a breakup - presumably her own.

"They fell in love one summer/A little too wild for each other/Shiny 'til it wasn't/Feels good 'til it doesn't," Gomez croons while dancing in vinyl ensemble accompanied by a large number of background dancers, reported People magazine. The star then changes into a sequin mini dress.

"It was her first real lover/His too 'til he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down," she sings.

She then dusts off the romance singing, "Of course she was sad/But now she's glad she dodged a bullet."

"Took a few years/To soak up the tears/But look at her now/Watch her go," Gomez sings.

Gomez then suddenly appears to directly address her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and sings, "Fast nights that got him/That new life was his problem."

Gomez announced the new song on her Instagram, explaining that the track is a special gift for her fans.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 13:55:54 IST